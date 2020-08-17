Kamala Harris Appoints Indian-American Sabrina Singh as Press Secy
32-year-old Sabrina Singh worked on Cory Booker & Mike Bloomberg’s campaigns, and was a spokesperson for the DNC.
The Biden-Harris Democrat bid for the White House just got another Indian-American connection, with the appointment of Sabrina Singh as press secretary for Kamala Harris’ vice-presidential campaign.
Singh, 32, announced the news on Twitter, saying: “I'm so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can't wait to get to work and win in November!”
While Singh is the first Indian-American press secretary to a presidential/vice-presidential nominee of a major political party in the US, she has significant experience for the job.
She headed the press team for two of the Democratic presidential candidates earlier in the campaign, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, and had even been on Hillary Clinton’s communications team in 2016.
She has also held the position of Deputy Communications Director for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
According to PTI, Singh’s grandfather, JJ Singh, was head of the India League of America, and was part of campaigns against racially discriminatory policies in the US in the 1940s.
He was reportedly instrumental in the formulation of the Luce-Celler Act in 1946, which eased citizenship by naturalisation for Indians and allowed a quota of 100 Indians to migrate to the US every year.
Singh has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration for some time now, particularly focusing on his attacks against different communities.
