Kabul Airport: Turkish Military Takes Care of Infant Separated From Mother
As scores of people try to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban's seizure of the Afghan capital and the country's regression into an intensifying humanitarian crisis, videos of ongoing evacuation operations at Kabul's international airport have flooded the internet.
A visual of an infant, who had got separated from her mother, surfaced on the internet on Saturday, 21 August. In the video, a Turkish military personnel can be seen taking care of the baby.
The clip then shows the infant being handed over to her father.
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the war-torn country.
Meanwhile, the airport in Kabul continues to bear witness to acute panic, with swarms of Afghans attempting to escape the Taliban rule, but reportedly being held back by militants and locked gates.
Visuals have also emerged of babies being passed to the front of the crowds and handed over to Americans soldiers by parents seeking to at least get their children out of Afghanistan.
"It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking British soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire," a senior British officer told Sky News, adding, "I'm worried for my men, I'm counselling some, everyone cried last night."
