US Admits Drone Strike in Kabul That Killed 10 Civilians Was a ‘Tragic Mistake'

A drone strike in Kabul in August, killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, the US military said on Friday, 17 September, apologising for what it called a "tragic mistake".

The Pentagon admitted the United States had made a "mistake" in the 29 August strike that targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to US-led troops at the airport, during the last few days of the US pullout from Afghanistan, reported Reuters. This was probably the last strike by the US, before ending its 20-year operation in the country.

"Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake," said head of US Central Command, Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie. The US officials had earlier described the drone attack as "righteous" as they were confident the move averted an imminent threat.