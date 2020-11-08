Joe Biden to Announce 12-Member COVID Response Task Force on 9 Nov
He said that his first task is to fight coronavirus with a plan that will be “built on bedrock of science.”
US President-elect Joe Biden said that he will announce a 12-member coronavirus response task force on Monday, 9 November, as a measure to fight the pandemic that has infected millions of Americans.
On Sunday, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time since their projected victory at the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
In the address, he said that his first task is to combat the spread of coronavirus with a plan that will be “built on bedrock of science.”
“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on 20 January 2021,” he added.
The move is aimed at fulfilling one of his campaign promises focussing on the pandemic.
A CNN report mentioned that former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Yale University's Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith will be the three co-chairs of the task force and the other members will be announced on Monday.
"The people of this nation have spoken, they've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people," Biden said, in his first address as President-Elect of the United States of America.
(With inputs from CNN)
