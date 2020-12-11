Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Named Time ‘Person of the Year’

Speaking to Time about being the first, Harris said, “It is one of my responsibilities. My mother had many sayings. She would say, 'Kamala, you may be the first to do many things; make sure you’re not the last.' Which is why [in my victory speech], I said, 'I will be the first, but I will not be the last.' And that’s about legacy. That’s about creating a pathway. That’s about leaving the door more open than it was when you walked in.”

