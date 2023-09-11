What else did Biden say?: "I want to once again thank Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and his hospitality and hosting the G20. He and I have had substantial discussions about how we're going to continue to strengthen the partnership between India and the US building on the Prime Minister's visit to the White House last June,” Biden said during a press conference.

According to the joint statement issued on Friday, 8 September, after Modi and Biden held bilateral talks, "The leaders re-emphasised that the shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens are critical to the success our countries enjoy and that these values strengthen our relationship." Biden also talked about the “significant business” he had done in India during the G20 Summit.