After media access allegedly being restricted at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, US President Joe Biden made a statement in Vietnam on his meeting with PM Narendra Modi. On a state visit to Hanoi, Biden said that he raised the importance of respecting human rights and the need for a free press.
Addressing the media in Vietnam, Biden said:
"As I always do, I raised the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role the civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country with Modi."
He also said that the discussion included ways to strengthen the Indo-US partnership and thanked him for his leadership and for hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
What else did Biden say?: "I want to once again thank Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and his hospitality and hosting the G20. He and I have had substantial discussions about how we're going to continue to strengthen the partnership between India and the US building on the Prime Minister's visit to the White House last June,” Biden said during a press conference.
According to the joint statement issued on Friday, 8 September, after Modi and Biden held bilateral talks, "The leaders re-emphasised that the shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens are critical to the success our countries enjoy and that these values strengthen our relationship." Biden also talked about the “significant business” he had done in India during the G20 Summit.
