‘Last Thing Putin Wants Is a Cold War’: Biden After Geneva Summit 

Russian President Vladimir Putin after his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 16 June, said that their talks were constructive and the two sides had agreed to discuss cybersecurity, return respective ambassadors to their posts and begin consultations to replace the last remaining treaty between the two countries limiting nuclear weapons.

Both the world leaders held separate press conferences after the summit in Geneva. Putin was quoted as saying, “The conversation was absolutely constructive", adding that they "agreed to start consultations on cybersecurity", news agency AFP reported.

Putin reportedly described Biden as a "very constructive, balanced person, very experienced, you can see it immediately".