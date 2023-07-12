Indian Murdered in Australia: Accused Ex-Boyfriend's Parents Claim His Innocence

The parents of Tarikjot Singh, the 22-year-old ex-boyfriend of the murdered Jasmeen Kaur facing a life sentence, recently claimed that their son was innocent and that Kaur attempted suicide instead.

Singh had pleaded guilty to the murder of the 21-year-old nursing student in February this year.

Singh, who moved to Adelaide, Australia, in 2016, has been accused of abducting Kaur, his then ex-girlfriend, from her workplace in March 2021 and then burying her alive in Moralana Creek, South Australia.

During sentencing submissions earlier this month, prosecutor Carman Matteo SC said Singh had killed the 21-year-old student as an "act of vengeance" or revenge after being rejected by her.