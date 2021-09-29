Japan's Ruling Party Votes to Elect New Leader Ahead of 2021 General Election
The race has 4 candidates, who seek to succeed the unpopular Yoshihide Suga as the next prime minister of Japan.
The vote to elect a new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, the party currently ruling Japan, for the upcoming 2021 Japanese general election, started at 1 pm Tokyo time on 29 September, Reuters reported.
The winner of this vote is most likely to become Japan's next prime minister.
The Liberal Democratic Party dominates politics in Japan. Created in 1955, it has ruled Japan continuously since its formation except for four years – a year between 1993 and 1994 and three years between 2009 and 2012.
The current leader of the LDP is prime minister Yoshihide Suga, who succeeded Shinzo Abe in September last year.
Suga's poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Japan and his inability to establish a relationship with the public has made him quite unpopular.
The race to succeed him involves two men, Taro Kono and Fumio Kishida, and two women, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda.
Taro Kono, the cabinet minister was responsible for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, is extremely liked by the public, but not so much by his own party members for his left-leaning ideas to combat social problems. LDP members are more inclined towards former foreign minister Fumio, who to them is a safe choice, reported The New York Times.
The two female candidates are polar opposites of one another. Takaichi is conservative while Noda belongs to the LDP's liberal faction. Neither have too much support from party or public, and are not expected to be of much concern to Kono or Fumio, the reports added.
In this vote, the candidate with the clear majority wins the leadership role. But that seems unlikely due to the tight race between Kono and Fumio.
If there is no majority winner, the candidates who finished in the top two in the first round will immediately contest against each other in a run-off vote, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from Reuters and New York Time.)
