Bomb Blast at Japanese Port During Prime Minister's Visit, No Injuries Reported

An explosion has been reported from the Saikazaki port in Japan's Wakayama on Saturday, 15 April.

Driving the news: The blast took place amid Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the port, according to the Associated Press.

No one was injured in the incident, as per local media.

The explosion reportedly occurred just as the prime minister was set to deliver his speech.

Status report: Kishida was evacuated from the scene unharmed, AP reported. He was at the port campaigning on behalf of his party's candidate, with just days to go for local elections, including a parliamentary bypoll, to be held across the country.