With Flowers & Black Ribbons, Japan Bids Adieu to Assassinated Ex-PM Shinzo Abe
Following the funeral, the hearse carrying Abe’s body was taken through the centre of Tokyo.
With prayers, flowers, and black ribbons, Japan bid farewell to late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, 12 July.
Crowds packed the streets amid heavy police presence as the hearse carrying Abe departed from a central Tokyo temple, reported news agency Reuters.
Many had gathered at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo to pay their respects ahead of a private funeral for Abe, who was assassinated last week. The funeral ceremony was only open to family and close friends.
Following the funeral, the hearse carrying Abe’s body was taken through the centre of Tokyo, passing landmarks such as the parliament building that Abe first entered as a young legislator in 1993 and the office from which he led the nation.
As per a CNN report, the hearse was received by members of the Japanese government including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Abe’s brother and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. They were seen bowing before the hearse as it arrived, along with a motorcade of black cars.
Abe's widow, Akie Abe, greeted the mourners from the front seat of a black car.
Abe's Assassination
Former Japanese PM Abe was shot in the city of Nara on Friday, 8 July, while delivering a speech.
After the shooting, the 67-year-old leader was not breathing, and his heart stopped while being airlifted to the hospital to treat the gunshot wound. His death was announced hours later.
A 41-year-old man, identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, was arrested for the murder. The police said that the weapon used to shoot Abe was "homemade."
Japan has some of the most stringent gun-control laws, and deaths from firearms in the country are in single figures annually.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lamented Abe's death on Friday, saying that he was "shocked and saddened beyond words."
(With inputs from Reuters and CNN.)
