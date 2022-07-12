With Flowers & Black Ribbons, Japan Bids Adieu to Assassinated Ex-PM Shinzo Abe

With prayers, flowers, and black ribbons, Japan bid farewell to late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, 12 July.

Crowds packed the streets amid heavy police presence as the hearse carrying Abe departed from a central Tokyo temple, reported news agency Reuters.

Many had gathered at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo to pay their respects ahead of a private funeral for Abe, who was assassinated last week. The funeral ceremony was only open to family and close friends.

Following the funeral, the hearse carrying Abe’s body was taken through the centre of Tokyo, passing landmarks such as the parliament building that Abe first entered as a young legislator in 1993 and the office from which he led the nation.