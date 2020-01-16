‘It’s Been Real, But I’m Out’: Pewdiepie Takes Break from YouTube

“I'm tired. I'm feeling very tired. I don't know if you can tell... Early next year I'll be away for a little while. I'll explain that later. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind,” he had said in a video post last year.

Felix started out as a relatively unknown YouTuber in 2010 and rose to popularity with video game play-throughs and went on to experiment with different styles including vlogs, reviews and commentaries.

His decade-long career also saw controversies involving allegations of racism and tiffs with conventional media outlets.

“I know I'm making this a bigger thing than it is, but it is weird for me to... It is a big thing, even though it isn't a big thing,” he said towards the end of his video.