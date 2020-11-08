‘It’s a Good Day’: CNN Host Breaks Down As Joe Biden Wins US Polls

“It is a big deal for us to get some peace and have a chance for a reset,” Jones said. “It is a good day for America.”

He concluded by saying: “I want my sons to look at this. It's easy to do it the cheat way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. This is a good day for this country. I am sorry for the people who lost, for them, it's not a good day, but for most, this is a good day.”