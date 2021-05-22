Two-State Solution The Only Answer for Israel-Palestine: Biden

On Friday, 21 May, US President Joe Biden said that there is no shift in his commitment towards the security of Israel and that a two-state solution –Palestine alongside Israel – is the “only answer” to mitigate the conflict.

On whether there has been a shift in policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict, he said, “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift, not at all. But I'll tell you where the shift is. We still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer,” ANI reported.

He also assured to take efforts in rebuilding Gaza and said that he had asked the Israelis to “stop inter-communal fighting” in Jerusalem, an AFP report mentioned.