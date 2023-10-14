'We Are Nepali, We Are Nepali': Students Recall Coming Face to Face With Hamas

"After shooting two of our friends dead, Hamas militants threw two bombs inside the bunker in which we were taking shelter," recounted 17-year-old Nitin Bhandari, a Nepalese student who had been in Israel for over a month.

As sirens blared across southern Israel on Saturday, 7 October – after extremist group Hamas reportedly launched 5,000 rockets – Bhandari, along with other students from Nepal, had taken shelter at a bunker near Alumim kibbutz (farm) in southern Israel.

At least 49 agriculture undergraduate students from Far-Western University (Sudurpaschim University) in Nepal's Tikapur had gone to Israel on 12 September through the 'Learn and Earn' programme under a joint initiative of the government of Nepal and Israel.

At least 17 of them were living and working on Alumim near conflict-ridden Gaza Strip.