Iranian Woman Seen Without Hijab in Viral Protest Video Shot Dead: Report

Hadis Najafi, a young Iranian woman who was seen stepping into the anti-hijab protests without donning a headscarf in a viral video, has been allegedly shot dead in the country, according to multiple reports.

A video of people mourning, with her picture atop a freshly-dug grave, has now gone viral on social media. According to multiple reports, she was shot by the security forces multiple times in the face, neck, heart, and abdomen.

Iran has been rocked by massive protests across the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested for “improperly” wearing the hijab, a headscarf mandated for women by the law.

Medical evidence shows Amini, belonging to the Iranian province of Kurdistan, suffered several violent blows to the head, which put her into a coma, NDTV had reported.