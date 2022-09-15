International Day of Democracy 2022: History, Significance, & Interesting Facts
International Day of Democracy 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, 15 September 2022.
International Day of Democracy is celebrated every year on 15 September under a specific theme. The day is observed globally to mark the importance of democracy and create awareness among people about democratic rights. The ideal of democracy can only be realised as a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere with full participation, cooperation, and support of the international community, civil society, national governing bodies, and individuals.
According to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the right to freedom of expression is a fundamental human right. However, there are governments and highly influential people all around the world who are always on the lookout for ways to hinder it. The International Day of Democracy has been established to create awareness among people so that they understand the importance of protection and effective realization of human rights.
What Is the History & Significance of International Day of Democracy?
The history of the International Day of Democracy dates back to the year 2007 when the United Nations General Assembly passed an Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to observe the day. Since then, the International Day of Democracy is recognized by as many as 46 national parliaments and countries. The first International Day of Democracy was celebrated on 15 September 2008.
As far as the significance of the International Day of Democracy is concerned, the primary objective behind celebrating the day is to support and encourage the basic values of democracy. According to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”
A democratic country is one where people have a say in everything that is happening in the country. No person or any higher authority has a right to suppress the voice of common people. The main significance of the International Day of Democracy is to make people realize the actual meaning of democracy and encourage them to utilize the power that comes with democracy.
International Day of Democracy 2022: Some Interesting Facts
Democracy gives power to the people to stand for their basic rights. People living in democratic countries have the full right to stand against their government bodies if they are taking any wrong decisions that will affect the citizens in the long run.
Democracy is eligible for a change anytime and people must know it. If there are certain political decisions that common citizens don't agree with, they can change them or maintan the status quo.
Equality is the foundation stone of democracy. People should be treated equally in any democratic country irrespective of their age, sex, gender, and social status. Equal rights are critical to democratic governance.
Athens is considered as the wordl's first democratic country.
Thomas Jefferson was one of the biggest advocates of democracy. He drafted the famous US Declaration of Independence “All men are created equal.”
Bhutan is the world's youngest democratic country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.