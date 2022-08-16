India's US Ambassador Sandhu Leads Independence Day Celebration In Washington DC
Taranjit Sandhu heralded the Indian diaspora as an instrumental part of the India-US relationship.
Members of the Indian diaspora celebrated the 76th Independence Day of India in the India House in Washington DC on 15 August with a flag-hoisting ceremony.
Ambassador of India, Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurled the tricolour and the inaugural address of India's new President Droupadi Murmu was played, as reported by India West.
As a nascent democracy, Sandhu said, India has braved various challenges in bringing peace, development, security, and prosperity to its people. India has also made its mark in the global community, he added . India is an "indispensable" part of bringing solutions to global challenges--be it in the form of the pandemic or in food security or critical technology.
Sandhu emphasised that the India-US partnership, especially the one between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was extremely crucial not only for India and the United States but also the world.
He heralded the Indian diaspora as an instrumental part of the India-US relationship.
A cultural program that showcased Indian dance performances from different parts of the country such as Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Odissi, and Kuchipudi followed the address.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was commemorated with a large hand crafted Indian Tricolour flag put up on display during the ceremony.
According to a press release from the Indian Embassy in the US, members of the US Senate and House, and dignitaries from varied fields of business, arts, sciences conveyed their greetings to Ambassador Sandhu.
