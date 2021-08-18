India's Evacuation Plan Amid Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan: What We Know

Since the Taliban took control of the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday, 15 August, India’s priority has been to safely get its nationals out of there.

As per an article on The Quint from last week, before Kabul fell and the Afghan government abdicated its charge, there were less than 300 Indians in Afghanistan.

Since then, around 100 Indians have returned via commercial flights and another 45 Indians, junior staff members at the Indian Embassy, returned on Tuesday night by a special aircraft.

On Tuesday, 100 Indians, including Rudrendra Tandon, India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, were evacuated from Kabul aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft, which had been stationed in the former Indian Air Force base at Ayni, in Tajikistan, near the Afghan border, since Sunday.