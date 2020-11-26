India’s Bribery Rate Highest in Asia at 39%: Report

According to a recent survey report released by Transparency International, India has emerged as the Asian country having the highest rate of bribery at 39 percent. It also has the highest percentage (46 percent) of people who use personal connections to avail public services, Time of India reported.

Of the people who are a part of this cycle of corruption, 50 percent were asked to pay bribes while 32 percent believe that they would not have access to services otherwise.