Indians Might Have to Wait for Decades for US Green Card: Report

Employment-based backlog for legal permanent US residency is expected to double by 2030 and Indians will have to wait for decades for the Green Card, according to a latest Congressional report.

A Green Card allows a non-US citizen to live and work permanently in America. Indian IT professionals, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on the H-1B work visas, are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a seven percent per country quota on allotment of the Green Card.