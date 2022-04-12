Indian Student Killed In Toronto: Police Nab Accused After 5 Days of Hunt
Toronto police have not revealed details of the accused yet.
The alleged killer of 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, a management student who was killed by an unknown assailant at a Toronto subway station last week, was arrested on Tuesday, 12 April, the family said.
The Toronto police are yet to reveal details of the accused.
Speaking to The Quint, Kartik's father Jitesh Vasudev said: "We have not been given details of the accused yet. The police will be addressing a press conference at 8.30 pm IST, we are waiting for that," he said.
Kartik had moved to Toronto just three months ago for higher education. He was shot dead by an unknown assailant at the Sherbourne subway station on his way to work on 7 April.
After he was reported missing, his manager had identified his picture being flashed on a news channel that was reporting on the shooting at the subway station.
Kartik, originally from UP's Ghaziabad, was pursuing a digital management course at Seneca College.
