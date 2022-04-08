Management Student from Ghaziabad Shot Dead Outside Subway Station in Toronto

A 21-year-old student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Toronto on Thursday afternoon, 8 April.

According to reports, Kartik Vasudev, who was studying management in Canada, was killed while he was coming out of the Sherbourne subway station around 5 pm local time during a robbery attempt.

“We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Indian Consulate tweeted.