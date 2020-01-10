Indian-Origin Journo Samira Ahmed Wins Equal Pay Claim Against BBC

A British employment tribunal on Friday, 10 January, ruled in favour of a 51-year-old Indian-origin journalist who took legal action against the BBC over unequal pay.

Samira Ahmed, whose mother hails from India, had claimed that she was being unfairly underpaid by the media organisation for similar work on a news-related television show and was owed 700,000 pounds (USD 914,952) in back pay.

The presenter of the BBC's audience feedback show called 'Newswatch' said her low pay – compared to the salary of her fellow presenter Jeremy Vine for a similar show called 'Points of View' was unjustified.