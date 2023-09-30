ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Indian Envoy Stopped From Entering Scotland Gurudwara by Khalistani Extremists

This comes at a time when tensions have soured between India and Canada over the killing of a pro-Khalistan leader.

Amid tensions between India and Canada, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Vikram Doraiswami was on Friday, 29 September, prevented from entering a gurudwara in Scotland's Glasgow by pro-Khalistan extremists.

The incident: A purported video of the incident, which has been going viral on social media, shows two men standing next to the High Commissioner's car while one of them is seen trying to open the vehicle's door, which is locked from the inside.

When they refuse to allow Doriswami inside, his car is seen leaving the premises of the gurudwara, located on Albert Drive.

"They are hurting Sikhs in Canada and other places. Every Sikh should protest against any Indian Ambassador like we did here in Glasgow,” one of the protesting pro-Khalistan activists can be heard saying in the video.
There has been no official reaction so far from the governments of India or Scotland regarding the matter.

India-Canada tensions: This incident comes at a time when tensions between India and Canada are high, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

