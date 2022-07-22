Indian American Vijay Shanker Nominated By Biden And Trump

United States President Joe Biden nominated Indian American Vijay Shanker to the Washington D.C. Court of Appeals, according to a statement released by the White House on 14 July 2022. Shanker is one among seven others who were named in the 23rd round of nominees for federal judicial positions.

In his current role, Shanker serves as the Deputy Chief of the Appellate Section in the Criminal Division of the US Department of Justice. Shanker was also a Counselor and Acting Deputy Chief of Staff to the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division and Senior Litigation Counsel in the Criminal Division's Fraud Section at the Department of Justice.