Indian American Doctor Tara Narula Joins CNN Team As Medical Correspondent
Dr. Tara Narula is a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association and is moving to CNN from CBS News.
An Indian American cardiologist, Dr. Tara Narula, has joined CNN's Health, Medical and Wellness team. According to an announcement by the news channel, Narula will report across different CNN platforms and is based in New York.
She is moving from CBS News where she was the senior medical correspondent and reported for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms such as CBS Mornings, the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, CBS Saturday Morning, CBS Sunday Morning and CBS Streaming Network.
As a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), Narula also serves as a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association and the AHA's Go Red for Women initiative. She is a recipient of the 2019 WomenHeart Nanette Wenger Award for Media and the Super Doctors Award for NYC 2014-2022.
Having completed her residency in internal medicine at Harvard University/Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dr. Narula completed her fellowship training in cardiology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN, is also another Indian American doctor who is a neurosurgeon and also serves as the Associate Chief of the neurosurgery service at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
(With inputs from American Bazaar)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.