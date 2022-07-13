Indian American Musician Anoushka Shankar Fights To Save Adivasi Forest In India

Indian American Anoushka Shankar is using her talent and position as an award-winning musician to shed light on the immediate danger of coal mining facing the unique Hasdeo Forest in Chhattisgarh, India, which is home to 20,000 Adivasi people.

Shankar has narrated a new campaigning film that shows the indigenous opposition to creating coal mines in the Hasdeo Forest. At present, there are at least two open-pit coal mines already in place in the forest. However, according to a press release from Survival International, a London-based non-profit organization that works to ensure the rights of tribal and indigenous people, plans are underway for three new mining projects to be set up in the forest.