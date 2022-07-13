Indian American Musician Anoushka Shankar Fights To Save Adivasi Forest In India
Musician, sitarist Anoushka Shankar launched a film to highlight the Adivasi community's fight against coal miningd
Indian American Anoushka Shankar is using her talent and position as an award-winning musician to shed light on the immediate danger of coal mining facing the unique Hasdeo Forest in Chhattisgarh, India, which is home to 20,000 Adivasi people.
Shankar has narrated a new campaigning film that shows the indigenous opposition to creating coal mines in the Hasdeo Forest. At present, there are at least two open-pit coal mines already in place in the forest. However, according to a press release from Survival International, a London-based non-profit organization that works to ensure the rights of tribal and indigenous people, plans are underway for three new mining projects to be set up in the forest.
"I am honoured to use my voice to help amplify the brave women of Hasdeo. The people of Hasdeo Forest are an inspiration to us all to stand and to defend what is most precious. Their land is everything to them--it is their Mother, their God and their life, and they are utterly determined to protect it."Anoushka Shankar, Award-winning Musician and Sitarist
The Adivasi communities in the Hasdeo Forest fought to save their land for more than a decade. Some of their leaders have faced threats and false charges. The communities' demands have been left unheard, even though the community marched 300 Km to the state capital and even sat in continuous protest in the forest for more than a hundred days.
In a major triumph for the Adivasi community, the three proposed new mines were recently put on "indefinite hold".
According to the release, even though the plans have been stalled, the fight is not over as the rights of Indigenous peoples that are enshrined in Indian law allow them to withhold their consent for mining.
"The strength and determination of the Adivasi resistance movement in Hasdeo Forest has not wavered for a decade and they remain united and committed to saving their forest, getting their rights recognised and stopping any further coal mining."Jo Woodman of Survival International
Shankar added that as "the Adivasi women of Hasdeo place their bodies in front of the trees they love" she feels grateful to have the opportunity to lend her voice to their bravery and help them in their battle against destruction of the forests and desecration of their sacred sites.
Through her campaign film, she hopes that the government's plan to sacrifice the Forest for coal is permanently cancelled.
(With inputs from American Bazaar)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.