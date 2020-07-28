India Protests Plans for Converting Pakistan Gurdwara to Mosque
MEA stated that they have urged Pakistan to investigate the matter.
India has lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan High Commission over reported attempts being made to convert a gurdwara at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore into a mosque, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said.
“A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara ‘Shahidi Asthan’, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan Bhai Taru ji is a historical gurdwara as it is the place where the Bhai Taru Singh ji sacrificed his life in 1745 to protect Sikh values.
The gurdwara is a place of great reverence and is considered sacred for the Sikh community.
There have been calls for justice for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan, he added.
