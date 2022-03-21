Australia Understands Our Stand On Ukraine Crisis: MEA on India Australia Summit

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison on Monday, 21 March, expressed his understanding of India's position on the Ukraine crisis, and he and PM Narendra Modi felt that the conflict should not be a reason for diverting attention from the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, reported PTI.

The two leaders made these exchanges during their second virtual summit held on Monday.

The first virtual summit between the two leaders had taken place in 4 June 2020, amid the first wave of COVID-19. At that meet, the India- Australia relationship was elevated to "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership".