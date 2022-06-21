In Photos: How People Around the World Are Celebrating International Yoga Week

Every year since 2015, 21 June is celebrated as International Yoga Day (IYD).

The idea was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 speech at the UN.

The occasion is celebrated across the world with people coming out in big groups to practice Yoga together.

Many people start having these sessions a week before IYD, in what is sometimes known as International Yoga Week. Here are some photos of this year's group Yoga sessions taken during the week leading up to International Yoga Day.