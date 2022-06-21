In Photos: How People Around the World Are Celebrating International Yoga Week
International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June.
Every year since 2015, 21 June is celebrated as International Yoga Day (IYD).
The idea was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 speech at the UN.
The occasion is celebrated across the world with people coming out in big groups to practice Yoga together.
Many people start having these sessions a week before IYD, in what is sometimes known as International Yoga Week. Here are some photos of this year's group Yoga sessions taken during the week leading up to International Yoga Day.
Washington DC, USA
- 01/06
People practicing Yoga at the Washington Monument in Washington DC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IndianEmbassyUS)
- 02/06
People practicing Yoga at the Washington Monument in Washington DC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IndianEmbassyUS)
- 03/06
People practicing Yoga at the Washington Monument in Washington DC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IndianEmbassyUS)
- 04/06
People practicing Yoga at the World War 2 Memorial in Washington DC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IndianEmbassyUS)
- 05/06
People practicing Yoga at the World War 2 Memorial in Washington DC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IndianEmbassyUS)
- 06/06
People practicing Yoga at the World War 2 Memorial in Washington DC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IndianEmbassyUS)
Chicago, USA
- 01/03
People practicing Yoga in Grant Park, Chicago.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IndiainChicago)
- 02/03
People practicing Yoga in Grant Park, Chicago.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IndiainChicago)
- 03/03
People practicing Yoga in Grant Park, Chicago.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@IndiainChicago)
Moscow, Russia
- 01/02
People practicing Yoga in Moscow’s Muzeon Park of Arts, Russia.
(Photo: Twitter/@IndEmbMoscow)
- 02/02
People practicing Yoga in Moscow’s Muzeon Park of Arts, Russia.
(Photo: Twitter/@IndEmbMoscow)
Hebei, China
- 01/02
People practicing Yoga in China.
(Photo: Twitter)
- 02/02
People practicing Yoga in China.
(Photo: Twitter)
Brussels, Belgium
- 01/03
Union Minister Piyush Goyal practicing Yoga with others in Brussels, Belgium.
(Photo: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
- 02/03
Union Minister Piyush Goyal practicing Yoga with others in Brussels, Belgium.
(Photo: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
- 03/03
Union Minister Piyush Goyal practicing Yoga with others in Brussels, Belgium.
(Photo: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
The Maldives
- 01/03
Yoga organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in the Maldives.
(Photo: Twitter/@sidhant)
- 02/03
Yoga organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in the Maldives.
(Photo: Twitter/@sidhant)
- 03/03
Yoga organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in the Maldives.
(Photo: Twitter/@sidhant)
Oman
- 01/02
People practicing Yoga in Oman.
(Photo: Twitter/@ArtoflivingOman)
- 02/02
People practicing Yoga in Oman.
(Photo: Twitter/@ArtoflivingOman)
