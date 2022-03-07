Imran Khan Hits Out At Western Envoys for Urging Pakistan to Condemn Russia
The prime minister, while addressing a rally, asked if the West thought of Pakistanis as their slaves.
The prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on 6 March, slammed Islamabad-based envoys of western countries who had urged Pakistan to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"What do you think of us? Are we your slaves that whatever you say, we will do?" the Prime Minister said, while addressing a political rally.
"I want to ask the European Union ambassadors: Did you write such a letter to India?" Khan added, noting India's abstention.
Khan's outrage comes in the backdrop of a joint letter released on 1 March by the heads of 22 diplomatic missions in Pakistan, including those of European Union member states, urging Pakistan to support a UN General Assembly resolution deploring Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Pakistan, which leaned towards the West throughout the Cold War, abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly with respect to the forementioned resolution.
The Pakistani government and the Prime Minister made the headlines after the latter took a trip to Moscow in late February when the anticipation regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine was growing.
Indeed, only a few hours later, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, for a "special military operation".
Click here to read Gul Bukhari's piece on why she thinks that Imran Khan’s Moscow visit was a political disaster.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.