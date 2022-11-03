Imran Khan Shot at, Shooter Arrested: Here Is All We Know About the Gunman

Where? The attack occurred at Gujranwala's Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.

The alleged gunman shot at the former PM from below when the latter was standing on a container truck during his "long march" from Lahore to Islamabad in protest against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Is Anyone Else Injured? Several others were also injured in the shooting, including at least four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, and one supporter is said to have died, as per local media reports.

Attacker Caught on Camera: The alleged attacker (wearing black), was also seen on camera with a pistol in his hand, along with another man who is purportedly seen trying to snatch the gun away from him.