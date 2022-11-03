ADVERTISEMENT

Imran Khan Shot at, Shooter Arrested: Here Is All We Know About the Gunman

Local media reported that there were allegedly two gunmen - one wielding a pistol and another an assault rifle.

The gunman who allegedly shot at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a rally in the country's Punjab province on Thursday, 3 November, has been arrested.

Where? The attack occurred at Gujranwala's Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.

The alleged gunman shot at the former PM from below when the latter was standing on a container truck during his "long march" from Lahore to Islamabad in protest against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Is Anyone Else Injured? Several others were also injured in the shooting, including at least four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, and one supporter is said to have died, as per local media reports.

Attacker Caught on Camera: The alleged attacker (wearing black), was also seen on camera with a pistol in his hand, along with another man who is purportedly seen trying to snatch the gun away from him.

Former PM Imran Khan Injured in Firing During His Rally in Pakistan's Gujranwala

'Came To Kill Imran Khan Because...'

Meanwhile, a video of the alleged gunman has been doing the rounds on social media.

In it, the accused is purportedly heard saying that he wanted to kill Khan because the latter "was misleading the public".

"He (Imran) was misleading the people and I could not bear watching it so I killed him… attempted to kill him," the gunman said.

"I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else," he added.

He further said that he had been planning to kill the former PM ever since he left Lahore, and that he acted alone and did not have any accomplices.

Was There Another Shooter? 

Some media reports stated that there was another shooter, wielding an automatic rifle, but this has not been confirmed yet.

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wins From 6 Seats in Bypolls – What Does It Imply?

