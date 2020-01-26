Imran Khan Says Davos Trip Funded By Businessmen Friends: Report

The premier said he had also stopped his ministers from going on junkets, Dawn news reported.

"Whenever they say they want to go somewhere, I immediately cancel the trip until they convince me that it will be productive for the country. I don't allow them to go anywhere," he said.

To be able to attend the WEF annual meeting, a person has to be invited – in which case the event is free – or has to be a member of the Forum. Membership of the WEF costs about $60,000 to $600,000, plus an additional fee needed to acquire an attendance badge, which runs about $27,000 per person to get into the conference.