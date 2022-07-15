I2U2 Virtual Summit Tackles Food Security And Clean Energy Issues

As the leaders of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States convened for the first leaders' meeting of the I2U2 Group, the nations came together to focus on joint investments and new initiatives in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.

The countries released a joint statement where they said they plan to "mobilise their respective private sector capital and expertise in order to modernise infrastructure, advance low carbon development pathways for industries, improve public health and access to vaccines, and advance physical connectivity between countries in the Middle East region."

The four-nation virtual summit was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US President Joe Biden, and Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The focus was on coming up with joint financing opportunities and establish connections between startups and I2U2 investments. Moreover, they plan to promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

India expressed its interest in collaborating with the US, UAE and Israel as a member of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate initiative (AIM Climate).