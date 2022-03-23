Hypersonic Missiles: Can Russian 'Kinzhals' Be a Game Changer in Ukraine?

A couple of developments have taken place in Ukraine in the past four days, especially with respect to hypersonic missiles.

Russia, on 19 March, stated that it had used the advanced Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time, and fired it at ammunition storage sites in western Ukraine.

Then, on 20 March, the Russian military claimed to have used another hypersonic missile from the airspace over Crimea to target a fuel depot in Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine.