UAE Welcomes Afghan Prez Ghani on Humanitarian Grounds After Taliban Takeover
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, 18 August, said that it had welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family, owing to “humanitarian grounds”.
According to Reuters, the UAE, in a statement, said:
"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.”
Media reports had originally said that the Afghan President had fled to Tajikistan However, he was later believed to have been in Oman after Tajikistan had denied him landing.
Reports also said that Ghani was likely to head to the United States.
GHANI'S ESCAPE FROM AFGHANISTAN
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday evening, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the war-torn country.
Hours later, Ghani had also said in a social-media post:
"The Taliban have made it to remove me; they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out. (
sic)"
"Taliban have won the judgement of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen's honor, wealth and self-esteem,” he said in his statement, adding, "Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won't give it to them."
"They are now facing a new historical test; either they will protect the name and honor of Afghanistan or they will prioritize other places and networks. Many people and many Aqshar are in fear and are unreliable in the future. It is necessary for Taliban to assure all the people, nations, different sectors, sisters and women of Afghanistan to win the legitimacy and the hearts of the people."President Ashraf Ghani
BACKGROUND
Video footage of Taliban commanders and armed militants moving within the walls of the presidential palace was broadcast by international media organisations on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, swarms of people attempted to escape the impending Taliban rule, as is apparent from the visuals of panic, fear and chaos that emerged from the crowded airport of Kabul.
