UAE Welcomes Afghan Prez Ghani on Humanitarian Grounds After Taliban Takeover

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday evening, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the war-torn country.

Hours later, Ghani had also said in a social-media post:



"The Taliban have made it to remove me; they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out. ( sic )"

"Taliban have won the judgement of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen's honor, wealth and self-esteem,” he said in his statement, adding, "Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won't give it to them."