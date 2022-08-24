Human Rights Groups Hold UK Responsible For Sikh Blogger's Arrest In India
Jagtar Singh Johal, a Sikh blogger from west Scotland, has been charged with conspiracy to murder in India.
Human rights groups claim that the intelligence agencies of the United Kingdom may have shared information with India which led to the arrest and subsequent torture of a Sikh blogger from Scotland.
According to a report by Al Jazeera, Jagtar Singh Johal had been held in detention in India for over four years. He was accused of participating in a "terror plot" against right-wing Hindu leaders. Johal has been charged with conspiracy to murder.
The Reprieve and Redress organisations released a statement on Tuesday, 23 August.
"Our investigators have uncovered critical information that in 2017, the UK government may have authorised MI5 and MI6 to share information about UK citizen Jagtar Singh Johal."Reprieve and Redress, said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
As per the activists' organisations claim, the tip-off "led to Johal's unlawful arrest and torture in India."
Johal, who is from Dumbarton in west Scotland, has filed a legal claim against the UK government. He is being represented by Leigh Day, the British law firm.
He has called for a public apology and redress from the United Kingdom's government.
Details Of Johal's Arrest
Reprieve and Redress claimed that Johal was abducted in 2017 when he was in India for his wedding. He had a sack thrown over his head and was held incommunicado for 10 days during which he was tortured with electric shocks until he signed a "false confession."
The non-profit organisations accused the UK government of sharing information inspite of "a real risk that Jagtar could be tortured, mistreated or face the death penalty."
The director of Redress, Ruper Skilbeck, has asked for a complete review of the manner in which the UK government responds under situations where its citizens are tortured abroad.
The UN working group on arbitrary detention reported in 2022 that Johal's arrest was "arbitrary" and was based on "discriminatory grounds."
According to the UN, Johal, an "online activist...contributed to a magazine and website documenting the persecution of the Sikh religious minority in India."
Johal is being held in Tihar prison in New Delhi.
Topics: United Kingdom Indian Diaspora
