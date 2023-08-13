Hindu Temple Vandalised in Canada With ‘Pro-Khalistan’ Posters

ADVERTISEMENT
The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple in Canada’s Surrey was vandalised on Saturday, 12 August.

The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple in Canada’s Surrey was vandalised on Saturday, 12 August, allegedly by Khalistani supporters who put up “pro-Khalistan” posters in the temple.

What we know: The posters, put up by two masked men according to CCTV footage, asked Canadian authorities to investigate “India's "role" in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18,” NDTV reported. 

Nijjar, the head of Khalistan Tiger Force and Sikhs For Justice in Canada, was a 'designated terrorist.'
Not the first case: This is the fourth case of vandalism to a temple property in Canada just in 2023.

The other incidents happened at:

  • Ontario’s Swaminarayan temple in April

  • Mississauga’s Ram Mandir in February

  • Brampton’s temple in January

Apart from this, in July, posters also surfaced targeting two senior Indian diplomats in Canada. India has been raising concerns with Canada about Sikh extremists and “pro-Khalistan” sentiments. 

