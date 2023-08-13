Hindu Temple Vandalised in Canada With ‘Pro-Khalistan’ Posters

The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple in Canada’s Surrey was vandalised on Saturday, 12 August, allegedly by Khalistani supporters who put up “pro-Khalistan” posters in the temple.

What we know: The posters, put up by two masked men according to CCTV footage, asked Canadian authorities to investigate “India's "role" in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18,” NDTV reported.