Hindu Temple Vandalised in Canada With ‘Pro-Khalistan’ Posters

The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple in Canada’s Surrey was vandalised on Saturday, 12 August, allegedly by Khalistani supporters who put up “pro-Khalistan” posters in the temple.
What we know: The posters, put up by two masked men according to CCTV footage, asked Canadian authorities to investigate “India's "role" in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18,” NDTV reported.
Nijjar, the head of Khalistan Tiger Force and Sikhs For Justice in Canada, was a 'designated terrorist.'
Not the first case: This is the fourth case of vandalism to a temple property in Canada just in 2023.
The other incidents happened at:
Ontario’s Swaminarayan temple in April
Mississauga’s Ram Mandir in February
Brampton’s temple in January
Apart from this, in July, posters also surfaced targeting two senior Indian diplomats in Canada. India has been raising concerns with Canada about Sikh extremists and “pro-Khalistan” sentiments.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)