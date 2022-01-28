High Tech US Fighter Jet Costing Over $100 Million Crashes Into South China Sea
China however, has stated that it has no interest in racing to retrieve the remains of the F-35C.
The US navy is trying to retrieve an F-35C fighter jet after it crash landed on a US aircraft carrier (USS Carl Vinson) and sunk into the bottom of the South China Sea, Reuters reported.
Six sailors and the pilot were injured. The latter ejected his seat before the crash.
This is a big problem for the US because the jet consisted of highly classified technology, which, if received by the Chinese first, would give them a serious intel boost.
China however, has stated that it has no interest in racing to retrieve the remains of the stealth jet that costs over a $100 million, and is also the most advanced US fighter jet.
It was on a patrol over the South China Sea while defending international freedom of navigation.
Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesperson for Beijing, said, "This is not the first time that the US has an accident in the South China Sea," and that they "have no interest in their aircraft", as quoted in The Guardian.
"We urge the country concerned to do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability, rather than flex muscles in the region," he added.
John Kirby, speaking on behalf of the Pentagon, said that the US is "Mindful of the value of an F-35 in every respect of what value means."
"As we continue to attempt recovery of the aircraft we’re going to do it obviously with safety foremost in mind, but clearly our own national security interests. And I think I will just leave it at that," he concluded.
(With inputs from The Guardian and Reuters)
