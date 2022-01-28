High Tech US Fighter Jet Costing Over $100 Million Crashes Into South China Sea

It was on a patrol over the South China Sea while defending international freedom of navigation.

Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesperson for Beijing, said, "This is not the first time that the US has an accident in the South China Sea," and that they "have no interest in their aircraft", as quoted in The Guardian.

"We urge the country concerned to do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability, rather than flex muscles in the region," he added.

John Kirby, speaking on behalf of the Pentagon, said that the US is "Mindful of the value of an F-35 in every respect of what value means."

"As we continue to attempt recovery of the aircraft we’re going to do it obviously with safety foremost in mind, but clearly our own national security interests. And I think I will just leave it at that," he concluded.

(With inputs from The Guardian and Reuters)