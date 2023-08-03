ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Haryana Violence: US Urges Calm Amidst Communal Clashes

Haryana Violence: US Urges Calm Amidst Communal Clashes

As of now, there have been no reports of American citizens being affected by the clashes.

Nandini Dhawan
Published
World
1 min read
Haryana Violence: US Urges Calm Amidst Communal Clashes
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The United States has called for calm in the wake of communal clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh and spread to surrounding areas. The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, addressing the State Department briefing on 2 August, and stressed the importance of refraining from violent actions, urging all parties involved to maintain peace.

In response to a question about any US citizens impacted by the clashes in Gurugram, Miller stated,

'With respect to whether we've heard from any Americans, I'm not aware of that. I'm happy to follow up with the – with the embassy.'
ADVERTISEMENT

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on the afternoon of 31 July after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

As the situation remains tense, Haryana's state government announced the suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and three sub-divisions of Gurugram until 5 August. The decision aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the violence, security in the adjoining districts of Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram was bolstered, and educational institutions closed to ensure safety.

As of now, there have been no reports of American citizens being affected by the clashes. The US Embassy continues to monitor the situation closely.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Haryana   USA   Violence 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×