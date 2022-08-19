Happy World Photography Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, and Wishes
From taking funny selfies to capturing precious moments with family, friends, and our dear ones, photography has become an important part of our lives. On this World Photography Day 2022, let us pay tribute and homage to the wonderful art of photography that helps us to record our most memorable and cherished moments so that we can keep them with us forever as a memoir of the past.
In addition, Photography Day is recognised to acknowledge the work of passionate photographers who put their best efforts into clicking some wonderful shots and sharing them with us. Some people celebrate Photography Day with great enthusiasm by sharing their professional clicks on social media while others participate in some competitive events and motivate the younger generations to pursue photography as a career.
This year, the World Photography Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 19 August 2022. Check out the list of quotes and wishes below.
The World Photography Week 2022 will start from 19 August and end on 26 August 2022.
World Photography Day 2022: Theme
Every year, the World Photography Day is celebrated with a specific theme. The theme of World Photography Day 2022 has not been revealed yet. Let us celebrate and honour the day by sharing hashtags like #photographyday; #photographyweek; #Worldphotographyday, and more on social media to spread the word.
World Photography Day 2022: 10 Best Inspirational Quotes
“Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst.” (Henri Cartier-Bresson).
“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.” (Ansel Adams).
“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever. It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.” (Aaron Siskind).
"Photographs are just light and time." (Aza Holmes).
“Photography is the art of making memories tangible.” (Destin Sparks).
"A photograph is usually looked at – seldom looked into." (Ansel Adams).
“Photography deals exquisitely with appearances, but nothing is what it appears to be.” (Duane Michals).
“Taking pictures is like tiptoeing into the kitchen late at night and stealing Oreo cookies.” (Diane Arbus).
"The painter constructs, the photographer discloses." (Susan Sontag).
I go and get the camera and do it. Photography is a medium in which if you don’t do it then, very often you don’t do it at all, because it doesn’t happen twice.” (Paul Strand).
World Photography Day 2022: 10 Best Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones
This Photography Day, enjoy, celebrate, and click your best shots because you are meant to show the world what you have got. Happy World Photography Day 2022.
Photographs are not just for fun, they are mirrors of your personality. This World Photography Day, be yourself and make as much memories as you can because time, my dear friend, is precious. Wish you a very Happy World Photography Day!!
Clicking pictures is the best way to capture good moments and events that you will cherish forever. Warm wishes on World Photography Day.
There is nothing as satisfying and motivating as capturing mother nature and its wonderful beauty on your camera. Happy Photography Day to you, my dear friend.
Thanks to technology, we can relive our best moments through the art of photography. Warms wishes and deep regards on World Photography Day.
Photographers are blessed with a special talent through which they can see the world in a unique, beautiful, and wonderful way. My dear friend, you are no different and perhaps one of the best photographers I have ever met. Keep doing the great work. Happy World Photography Day 2022!!
From clicking my best birthday pictures to capturing my wedding shots, my dearest friend, you have made my life so special. I wish you to be among the world's best photographers which I am sure you will be soon. Happy World Photography Day.
Photography has the power to capture a moment that you want to have with you forever and relive it again and again. Happy Photography Day.
If there's anything in this world that can pause time, it is photography. We are blessed to have this technology with us. Happy Photography Day 2022.
The only common language that is understood by people all around the world is photography. Wish you and all the photographers out there a Wonderful Photography Day.
