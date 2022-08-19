Happy World Photography Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, and Wishes

From taking funny selfies to capturing precious moments with family, friends, and our dear ones, photography has become an important part of our lives. On this World Photography Day 2022, let us pay tribute and homage to the wonderful art of photography that helps us to record our most memorable and cherished moments so that we can keep them with us forever as a memoir of the past.

In addition, Photography Day is recognised to acknowledge the work of passionate photographers who put their best efforts into clicking some wonderful shots and sharing them with us. Some people celebrate Photography Day with great enthusiasm by sharing their professional clicks on social media while others participate in some competitive events and motivate the younger generations to pursue photography as a career.

This year, the World Photography Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 19 August 2022. Check out the list of quotes and wishes below.