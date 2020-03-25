Gunmen Attack Sikh Religious Gathering in Kabul, At Least 4 Dead

Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan's minority Sikhs in their place of worship in the heart of Kabul's old city on Wednesday, 25 March, killing at least four people, a Sikh lawmaker said.

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said police responded promptly to Wednesday's attack and were at the site.

The lawmaker, Narindra Singh Khalsa, said he received a call from a worshipper inside the gurdwara telling him of the attack, and rushed over to help. There were about 150 worshippers inside the gurdwara at the time of the attack, he said, adding that at least four people have been killed.

The police were trying to dislodge the attackers, Khalsa said.