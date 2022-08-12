Gunman Who Tried to Breach FBI Office in US' Ohio Killed Amid Standoff With Cops
This incident comes days after former president Donald Trump's Florida estate was raided by the FBI.
An armed assailant who fled after trying to breach an office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States (US) was killed amid a standoff with the police, authorities said on Thursday, 11 August.
The incident, which took place in Ohio's Cincinnati, drew attention from across the country as it took place only a few days after the FBI conducted a search at former president Donald Trump's Florida estate, angering right-wing groups.
However, there is no evidence yet that the two incidents are linked.
The police said that the armed man had "breached" the FBI office. "Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled," the federal agency said in a statement, as per AFP.
Local media said that the man fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style gun before fleeing from the spot in a car.
"Once the vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged between officers on the scene and the suspect," an FBI spokesperson said.
Agents then tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to surrender.
After he raised his weapon towards the police, he was shot and later succumbed to his injuries, the spokesperson added.
(With inputs from AFP.)
