India Confers 2020 Gandhi Peace Prize to B’desh’s Mujibur Rahman

The Government of India on Monday, 22 March, named Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s father of the nation, and Oman’s late ruler Sultan Qaboos for the 2020 and 2019 Gandhi Peace Prize respectively.

An official statement said that the award “recognises the immense and unparalleled contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh, bringing stability to a nation born out of strife, laying the foundation for the close and fraternal relations between India and Bangladesh, and promoting peace and non-violence in the Indian subcontinent,” Hindustan Times reported.

Heading the jury for the Gandhi Peace Prize, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rahman a champion of human rights and freedom, and a hero to Indians as well, according to Hindustan Times.

The honour conferred on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman comes ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh later in March, making it his first foreign trip since the COVID-19 health crisis.