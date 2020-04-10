Guv of Riyadh in Intensive Care,150 Royals Have COVID, Says Report
Senior Saudi Prince and Governor of Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is in the intensive care due to coronavirus and dozens of the royal family have contracted the virus as well, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, 8 April, quoting sources.
The sources include two doctors close to the elite hospital King Faisal Specialist Hospital and two others who are close to the royal family.
As per an “high alert” communicated by the officials of the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, as many as 500 beds are being prepared to handle the expected influx of COVID-19 infected royals and others close to them, the report added.
“We don’t know how many cases we will get but high alert,” the message read, a copy of which was obtained by NYT, adding that “all chronic patients to be moved out ASAP.”
It further mentioned that “only top urgent cases” will be considered and that any the infected staff members will be treated at a less elite hospital to accommodate the royals.
‘150 Members of Royal Family Believed to Have COVID’
A source close to the family told NYT that 150 members of the royal family are “believed to have contracted the virus, including members of its lesser branches.”
The report also mentioned that the the royal family includes several princes, The royal family includes thousands of princes, and many of them travel to Europe frequently.
Meanwhile, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, along with his son have isolated themselves. While King Salman has placed himself in an island palace near Jeddah, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has moved to a remote location along with his ministers, the NYT report mentioned.
The report further mentioned that Saudi Arabia has reported over 2,500 coronavirus cases and over 40 deaths.
“The number of infections over the next few weeks will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 2,00,000,” said Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah, NYT reported quoting the official Saudi Press Agency.
Saudi Embassy’s spokesman in Washington has not yet responded to NYT’s request for a comment.
(With inputs from The New York Times)
