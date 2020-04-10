Guv of Riyadh in Intensive Care,150 Royals Have COVID, Says Report

Senior Saudi Prince and Governor of Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is in the intensive care due to coronavirus and dozens of the royal family have contracted the virus as well, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, 8 April, quoting sources.

The sources include two doctors close to the elite hospital King Faisal Specialist Hospital and two others who are close to the royal family.

As per an “high alert” communicated by the officials of the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, as many as 500 beds are being prepared to handle the expected influx of COVID-19 infected royals and others close to them, the report added.