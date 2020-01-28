GOP Defends Trump as Bolton Book Adds Pressure for Witnesses

Senators faced mounting pressure Monday, 27 January, to summon John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial even as Trump's lawyers mostly brushed past extraordinary new allegations from the former national security adviser and focused instead on corruption in Ukraine and historical arguments for acquittal.

Outside the Senate chamber, Republicans grappled with claims in a forthcoming book from Bolton that Trump had wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. That assertion could undercut a key defense argument – that Trump never tied the suspension of security aid to political investigations.