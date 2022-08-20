Glasgow Will Repatriate Ancient Artefacts To India

Seven Indian cultural artefacts that were looted during the British colonial rule will be officially repatriated from Glasgow, Scotland.

During an official ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland, dignitaries from the High Commission of India and members of Glasgow Life, the charity which takes care of the Scottish city's museum collections, the official ownership of the artefacts was transferred on Friday, 19 August, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

After more than 18 months of talks, the seven artefacts officially belong to India, again.