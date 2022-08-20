Glasgow Will Repatriate Ancient Artefacts To India
After more than 18 months of talks, the seven artefacts officially belong to India, again.
Seven Indian cultural artefacts that were looted during the British colonial rule will be officially repatriated from Glasgow, Scotland.
During an official ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland, dignitaries from the High Commission of India and members of Glasgow Life, the charity which takes care of the Scottish city's museum collections, the official ownership of the artefacts was transferred on Friday, 19 August, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
All seven items were artefacts stolen from sacred places such as temples and shrines and were given as gifts to the Scottish city's museum collections.
Six out of the seven items were stolen from northern India during the 1800s, and the seventh was purchased illegally after it was taken from its original owners.
"Glasgow has led repatriation efforts in the UK since 1998. We look forward to continuing our work with the Indian authorities to deliver the safe return of these artefacts."Duncan Dornan, Head of Museums and Collections, Glasgow Life
Glasgow will return a total of 51 items to the descendants of the rightful owners from India and Nigeria in addition to the tribes of Cheyenne River and Oglala Sioux in the US state of South Dakota.
Back in March 2022, the Glasgow City Council apologised for the city's part in the Atlantic slave trade after a research showed that the streets, buildings, and individuals were linked to the slave trading practice.
In the wake of anti-racism movements across the world, Glasgow has committed to be a part of a wider reassessment of the rightful ownership of items in Western museums.
Two Benin bronzes which were looted by the British colonialists in the 19th century which were in two British universities earlier, were returned to Nigeria.
The UK is not the only country who has been engaged in repatriation activities related to museum artefacts. Even the United States has repatriated more than 157 artefacts and antiquities back to India.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera, The Scotsman)
Topics: United Kingdom India Museum Scotland
