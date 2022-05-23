Gautam Adani, Jailed J&K Activist Khurram Parvez, Zelenskyy in TIME 100 List

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, and Jammu and Kashmir activist Khurram Parvez are among the few prominent Indian names to feature in TIME’s list of 100 most influential people of 2022 which was released by the magazine on Monday, 23 May,

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin also feature on the list.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the current Chief Justice of Pakistan, also features on the list.