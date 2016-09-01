From Sister to Mother to Saint: The Journey of Mother Teresa

Known to many generations of Indians as a diminutive but determined woman in a blue-bordered white sari who cared for the poor and destitute, Mother Teresa is due to become the Roman Catholic Church’s latest saint. She also holds pride of place among the emissaries of compassion and service who have flourished and spread out from India, even if born elsewhere.

“By blood, I am Albanian. By citizenship, an Indian. By faith, I am a Catholic nun. As to my calling, I belong to the world. As to my heart, I belong entirely to the Heart of Jesus,” once said the Mother, who came to India in 1929 after deciding on a religious life the previous year, and stayed the rest of her 87-year life mostly in Kolkata where she founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1948.